Citigroup Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 432.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.72. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

