Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,438 shares of company stock worth $1,284,877. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.