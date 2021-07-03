Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,853 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

