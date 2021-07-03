Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,428.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $383.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.01. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

