QS Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.30. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

