Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,123 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVACU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,452,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,971,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVACU opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.