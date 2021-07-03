Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 233.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

