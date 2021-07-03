QS Investors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,738,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after buying an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,651,000 after buying an additional 1,343,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

