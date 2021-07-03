QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $47.71 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

