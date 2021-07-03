QS Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

