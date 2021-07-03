QS Investors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 60,788 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in M&T Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

