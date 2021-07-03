Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

