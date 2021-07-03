1,445 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

