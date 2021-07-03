2,000 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

