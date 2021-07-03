Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.40 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.25), with a volume of 1001035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £744.80 million and a P/E ratio of 65.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.