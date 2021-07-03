Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $57,999,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $11,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,190,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

