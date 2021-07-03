Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske raised shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

