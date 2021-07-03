Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vale by 524.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $23,366,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.