Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

