US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.