Citigroup Inc. Sells 66,849 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.57.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.34. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

