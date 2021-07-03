Citigroup Inc. Sells 110,774 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vontier worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

