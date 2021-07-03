Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

