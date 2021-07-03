Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

