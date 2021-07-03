Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,800 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vonage were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,240,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of VG opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

