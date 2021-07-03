Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,141,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

