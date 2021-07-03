Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53.

