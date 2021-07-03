Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

ITT opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.48. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.20 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

