Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.60 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 736.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,557,000 after buying an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.