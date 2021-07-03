Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $13,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,414,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BDR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDR. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.