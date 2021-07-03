Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.09

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.09 and last traded at $117.77, with a volume of 1552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.97.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

