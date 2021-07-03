Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

