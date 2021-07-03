Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 438,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,641,144 shares.The stock last traded at $44.17 and had previously closed at $44.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

