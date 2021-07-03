Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.37

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

