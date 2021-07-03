Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Buys $25,160.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,231,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 226,303 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.