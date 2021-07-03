SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.41.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $276.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $144.84 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $6,477,768. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

