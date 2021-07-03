The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Sells $262,131.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LOVE stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

