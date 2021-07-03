The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Sells $262,131.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
LOVE stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.49.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
Featured Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.