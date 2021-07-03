BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.76 on Friday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

