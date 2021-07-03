Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $253.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Truist raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.65.

Shares of ZS opened at $214.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.23. Zscaler has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

