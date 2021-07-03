Blair William & Co. IL Invests $211,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.