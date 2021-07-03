Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

