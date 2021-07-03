OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 960,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

