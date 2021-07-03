Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 228.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.