Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 4.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $89.50. Approximately 32,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,032,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

