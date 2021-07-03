ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

