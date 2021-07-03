Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 229,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,265,087 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $43.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 852.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 871,455 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $82,364,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

