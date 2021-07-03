Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 229,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,265,087 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $43.48.
Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 852.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 871,455 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $82,364,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
