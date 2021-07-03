Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.93

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 6329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

