UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,566.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,061.25 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,404.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

