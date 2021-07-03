Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 625,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

