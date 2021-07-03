Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.60. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

